Engineering, music and patriotism collide with new installation on Springfield’s Route 66 corridor

According to Visit Springfield, the song was selected as a tribute to Route 66, the American road trip and the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Mark Hecquet, president and CEO of Visit Springfield, said the goal was to create a unique and memorable experience for visitors traveling through the Birthplace of Route 66. The project was developed in partnership with Route 66 Musical Roads LLC and the Springfield Public Works Department.

The attraction joins a small number of musical roads installed throughout the United States and is designed as an interactive drive-through experience for travelers along Springfield’s historic Route 66 corridor.

The official opening celebration took place during the Queen’s Gate 66 event on May 1, but the rumble strip is a permanent fixture in the roadway.

Organizers say the ideal speed for the musical rumble strip is 30 mph. The strip can be found on St. Louis Street near Queen’s Gate 66.

