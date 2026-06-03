Deadline extended to apply to serve on Springfield's Citizens Advisory Board

The City of Springfield has extended the deadline to apply to serve on the Spring Forward SGF Citizens’ Advisory Board or CAB. That’s a group that reviews and makes recommendations for how the ½-cent portion of a ¾-cent sales tax known as Spring Forward SGF should be used.

The board was recently restructured to comply with City Charter.

All members must be Springfield residents who have lived in the city limits for at least two years. They must be registered voters and comply with all other board requirements. There are currently four openings. City Council will consider applications for those positions along with another position for possible re-appointment.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.

Applications will be reviewed by the Committee of the Whole on June 29, and recommendations for appointment will be forwarded to the full Springfield City Council for approval.

To apply, click here.