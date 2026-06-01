Local baseball and softball climb higher in regional play

Springfield Catholic and Kickapoo are both still in the running for State accolades.

The Fighting Irish played an offensively dominant game against Eldon May 26 ending in a 12-3 final score. They will take on top-ranked Logan-Rogersville in the Class 5 quarterfinals Thursday May 28.

Kickapoo moves on to the Class 6 Tournament quarterfinals where they will play Blue Springs South May 29-30 in a best of three game series.

On the softball side, the season finished on May 25. Purdy and Mt. Vernon softball both took third.

Purdy beat Plato 6-1 to slot third place in the Class 1 tournament while Mt. Vernon beat Thayer in incredible fashion, 16-1 to slot third in Class 2.

More coverage is set to be aired as the Class 6 tournament, and Class 5 baseball tournament continues.

