'America the Beautiful' plays as motorists travel a short stretch of old Route 66 in Springfield

The Route 66 Musical Experience opens this week on St. Louis St. near the new Queen’s Gate 66 installation. The Visit Springfield project gives visitors a new way to experience the Mother Road as it travels through the city.

As drivers travel across a specially engineered section of roadway at the recommended speed of 30 mph, rumble strips create the melody of “America the Beautiful.”

According to Visit Springfield, the song was chosen as a tribute to America’s open road, the spirit of Route 66 and the upcoming celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary.

“This project started with a simple goal: we wanted to create a unique new experience for visitors traveling Route 66 in Springfield,” said Mark Hecquet, President and CEO of Visit Springfield in a statement. “The Musical Road does exactly that. It gives people something unexpected, memorable and fun, while adding another reason to stop, explore and experience Springfield in a new way.”

The project was developed in partnership with Route 66 Musical Roads LLC. The City of Springfield Public Works Department helped install it.

The Musical Road is expected to be available for visitors once final signage is installed, with an official opening celebration planned during the Queen’s Gate 66 event on May 1.