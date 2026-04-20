April 22 event will give Greene County residents the chance to talk with elected officials

Greene County residents will have the chance to meet with some of their elected officials during an event next week. Meet the Electeds will be held Wednesday, April 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Missouri State University.

The event will bring Greene County elected officials together for informal, face-to-face conversation with community members.

Featured officials will be County Clerk Shane Schoeller, County Assessor Brent Johnson, Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon, Commissioner Rusty MacLachlan and Springfield School Board member Dr. Shurita Thomas-Tate.

The event is hosted by the Informed Voter Coalition, which is made up of 13 area nonpartisan organizations, including Ozarks Public Broadcasting. Emily Fessler leads that initiative.

"I think sometimes we don't always have the opportunity to engage with the people that are supposed to be representing us," she said. "And so, as constituents, it's a great opportunity, not only to learn a little bit about what some of these individuals are doing — so what do those positions entail? What are they actually doing for our county for our city? And then also have an opportunity to be able to have open dialogue with them."

Meet the Electeds will be held in the Strong Hall atrium, 900 S. Holland. It’s free and open to the public, and free parking will be available in the parking garage just south of the building.

