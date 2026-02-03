Springfield City Council member questions chamber's support of bill that would impact the city

Springfield City Councilman Brandon Jensen had an exchange of words Monday night with Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Morrow about legislation that’s been filed in Missouri that would impact Springfield.

Jensen questioned Morrow’s support of a bill sponsored by a Lebanon legislator that would take away Springfieldians’ right to a referendum petition in rezoning cases.

House Bill 2847, filed by State Representative Jeff Knight, would amend provisions governing changes made to local zoning regulations in certain home rule cities, including Springfield.

Jenson told Morrow that he’s attended many chamber meetings and discussions where legislative priorities were being developed, “and in every one of those meetings,” he said, “a discussion was included regarding the importance of keeping decisions local.”

Morrow said the chamber advocates for robust GDP growth because “we want a stronger tax base to support public safety, infrastructure, schools, libraries, park and the arts and tourism.” He said he feels Springfield’s city code, which allows for a referendum petition on certain ordinances approved by city council, “threatens our long term prosperity.”

City Charter allows citizens to submit initiative petitions to the city clerk within 30 days of council passing ordinances being challenged. They must contain signatures of registered voters equal in number to at least 10% of the total number of people who voted in the last April municipal general election to be put to a vote of the people.

Emergency ordinances are exempt as are ordinances for the levying of taxes or for the issuance of special tax bills.

The last time the referendum petition was used was against a rezoning issue in the Galloway Neighborhood.

Morrow told council that he didn’t ask Knight to file the bill and that the chamber doesn’t “try ever to tell legislators or elected officials or presume to tell them what to do.” But he said they advocate and request dialogue around certain issues.

“We look for ways to collaborate,” he said, “and then when people agree with it, they sometimes try to do something about it, and I’m thankful that they try to do something about it.”

Jensen said he was disappointed by the answer.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “the charter is the collective voice of 75 years of Springfieldians.”

Jensen told Morrow he feels that his actions have “impacted the credibility of the chamber of commerce in some folks view.” He said, while he understands the chamber must be a voice for business, he doesn’t like how the bill filed by a Lebanon legislator and supported by the chamber has caused “reputational harm to the city.”

“It’s shot this city in the foot,” he said. “It’s shot the chamber in the foot.”

Morrow said they’ve requested support on this issue from the city for years. He said, even though he supports Knight’s efforts, he’s asked him to pull the bill so there can be “a more collaborative discussion at the local level around this.” He said it’s unclear whether Knight open to doing that, but he said the chamber is “more than willing” to work together on coming to a solution.

Jensen said he believes a much better solution to the issue is for the chamber to be a partner in helping to drive voter turnout. And he said he’s open to having a discussion with citizens about whether or not charter changes are needed.

Councilman Abe McGull spoke up for the chamber and said that debate is needed to decide whether or not the segment of city charter regarding referendum petitions is still valid.

“I mean, for 50 years or many years, we had laws on the book that talked about slavery, and it was legal,” he said. “Does that mean we consistently have those laws?”

