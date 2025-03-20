Roughly one-tenth of Missourians affected by drought, per U.S. monitor

That includes some 89,000 people in Greene County and more than 100,000 people in the Joplin area.

The monitor shows roughly 62 percent of Missouri is now considered abnormally dry, up from 42 percent a week ago.

As KSMU previously reported, over the past few years the Missouri governor's office has issued executive orders declaring drought alerts, extending them at least once.

You can check the U.S. Drought Monitor map anytime online at droughtmonitor.unl.edu. Using the tools menu at droughtimpacts.unl.edu, you can submit photos and report drought-related conditions and impacts in your local area.