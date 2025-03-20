© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Roughly one-tenth of Missourians affected by drought, per U.S. monitor

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 20, 2025 at 10:37 AM CDT
Missouri drought areas are shown in shades of brown, while abnormally dry areas are in yellow. This map was released March 20, 2025.
U.S. Drought Monitor/University of Nebraska
Missouri drought areas are shown in shades of brown, while abnormally dry areas are in yellow. This map was released March 20, 2025.

Drought is currently affecting more than 10 percent of Missouri’s population, according to the most recent update of the official U.S. Drought Monitor map on Thursday.

That includes some 89,000 people in Greene County and more than 100,000 people in the Joplin area.

The monitor shows roughly 62 percent of Missouri is now considered abnormally dry, up from 42 percent a week ago.

As KSMU previously reported, over the past few years the Missouri governor's office has issued executive orders declaring drought alerts, extending them at least once.

You can check the U.S. Drought Monitor map anytime online at droughtmonitor.unl.edu. Using the tools menu at droughtimpacts.unl.edu, you can submit photos and report drought-related conditions and impacts in your local area.
News environmentU.S. Drought Monitordrought
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
