New executive order extends Missouri's Drought Alert

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has extended Missouri’s drought alert through May 1, 2024. It had been set to expire on December 31, 2023.

The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows that all or portions of at least 85 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions. Only parts of southern Missouri are not in any form of drought.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources activated the Drought Assessment Committee after Parson issued an executive order declaring a drought on May 31. It’s a work group set up to assess drought levels and work with impacted teams on response and recovery recommendations. Because of the latest executive order, the committee will continue to work to meet the needs of those impacted by drought.

Drought this summer forced producers to sell livestock early and to find alternative feed sources. Governor Parson in a news release said some of the most impacted areas are the state's waterways. The drought has slowed barge and river port activity during the harvest season, he said.

The governor’s office said, during drought, local condition reports are vital to providing help where it’s needed. You can submit information about local drought conditions at droughtimpacts.unl.edu.