As we wrap up our Sense of Community series, An Ozarks Checkup, we take a look at our community’s use of the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic—and how…
The recent extreme cold in Missouri proved difficult for birds and for certain species in particular. State ornithologist, Sarah Kendrick, with the…
The Missouri Department of Conservation is re-closing several offices in southwest Missouri to the public as COVID-19 continues to spread.As of Monday,…
Springfield Conservation Nature Center trails will be closed December 12 through 14 for a managed archery deer hunt.The hunt is one component of a…
An endangered plant at Valley Water Mill Park has returned after not being seen for a few years. But it took hard work for the endangered Missouri…
A bird that was extirpated from Missouri is once again living among short-leaf pines in the Mark Twain National Forest.The brown-headed nuthatch is a…
A bird hanging out along the Current River near Doniphan right now must be wondering where it is. Birders have identified the gray and white bird as a…
The emerald ash borer has been found in three more counties in the state: Chariton, Layfayette and Moniteau, according to the Missouri Department of…
The U.S. Forest Service has announced the public can no longer hunt feral hogs in the Mark Twain National Forest, with exceptions. It’s allowing the…
Emerald Ash Borer has been found in 16 more counties in Missouri, including Douglas, Howell and Ozark in southern Missouri.The beetle, also known as EAB,…