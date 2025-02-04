SPS finalizes acquisition of new Pipkin Middle School property

About a quarter-mile from the current Pipkin location on North Boonville, the property is bordered by North Campbell to the east, West Division to the north, and West Lynn to the South; West Hovey St. runs through the middle.

The school closed on the property two weeks ago after a 180-day due diligence period.

“We are pleased that we have achieved this important milestone and are positioned to move forward with building a new middle school for students in midtown Springfield,” said SPS Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan in a press release. “Our community was committed to keeping Pipkin as close to its current location as possible. Soon residents will start to see visible signs of progress.”

The purchase of the property was unanimously approved last March. This came after the previously-chosen site on East Pythian, the far eastern border of the Pipkin boundary surrounded by industrial development as well as Highway 65, did not gain the support of Springfield Planning and Zoning. They decided that it failed to align with ForwardSGF’s directive of accessibility by transit, biking or walking. Though the Springfield Board of Education could have overridden P&Z if 2/3 of members voted to, they decided to search for a new property instead.

The new school is funded by Proposition S, the $220 million bond issue approved by voters in April 2023.

Demolition of the existing buildings is slated to begin in March 2025, and construction is expected to wrap up sometime in 2027.