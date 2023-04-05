© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 14! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.

Proposition S, the bond issue for Springfield Public Schools, is overwhelmingly approved by voters

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT
Pipkin Middle School in central Springfield, Mo. is shown on March 2, 2023.
Michele Skalicky
/
Pipkin Middle School in central Springfield, Mo. is shown on March 2, 2023.

Proposition S, a $220 million bond issue for Springfield Public Schools, was overwhelmingly approved by voters Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Greene County Clerk's Office show 77.67 percent of voters said yes to the ballot issue.

Winter Kinne, co-chair of Friends of SPS, said, she’s thrilled for the community.

"Most importantly, to me, it means safety and security upgrades at every single school in the district," said Kinne, "and, in light of everything going on in the world right now, that's really one of the major parts for me as a parent of an SPS student, that I've worried about. And then it continues in upgraded learning environments for our students, and they certainly need and deserve that."

The money will be used for a new Pipkin Middle School at another site, construction of a new Reed Middle School on its current site and the renovation of Pershing School. The district plans safety improvements to schools and will build storm shelters at Cowden, Holland, Mann, Pittman, Watkins and Wilder Elementary Schools that will also serve as gymnasiums and auditoriums.

"We’re thankful that voters recognized a need and responded in support of our students, staff and community," said SPS Superintendent Granita Lathan in a statement.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky