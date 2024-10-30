Non-Profit Outlook celebrates charitable organizations in the Springfield area

Businesses and nonprofit organizations gathered at the Doubletree Hotel in Springfield Wednesday to talk about ways they can collaborate to benefit the community.

It was the second annual Non-Profit Outlook, hosted by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and Laura Farmer, executive director of CASA of Southwest Missouri, said more than twice the number of people attended this year, with some left on a waiting list.

A panel discussion focused on how businesses and nonprofit leaders can collaborate and do a better job of serving southwest Missouri.

Michele Skalicky Panelists at the 2024 Non-Profit Outlook, hosted by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce on October 30, 2024.

Mary Kromrey, office leader at the engineering firm, Own, and former executive director of Ozark Greenways, pointed to one such collaboration. Celebrate Springfield works with area organizations to remove barriers so people can celebrate their community.

One year, she said, the organization hosted Fellows Lake Fun Day, and City Utilities ran buses to the site north of Springfield.

Two men who came were homeless, she said, but they had a chance to just have fun.

"And it was the first time one of them had ever been in a boat and had been able to go on a boat ride," said Kromrey.

The goal of Celebrate Springfield, she said, is for people to love where they live.

Kevin Weaver, president and CEO of The Warrior's Journey, a Springfield-based nonprofit, talked about his organization and how it serves veterans.

He told a story of a veteran named Paul who was thinking about dying by suicide because he thought his family would be better off financially since they'd receive death benefits. He received advice through the Warriors to Work Program, and now runs a successful landscaping business.

He highlighted a collaboration The Warrior's Journey has with the Missouri State University Ice Hockey Team called the Warrior's Journey Night, which will take place this Friday and Saturday at Jordan Valley Ice Park. The event raises money for the nonprofit. But Weaver said it's not just about taking. They give back by sponsoring a sign at the ice park.

Another nonprofit represented on the panel was the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC). Its Head Start program director Kimberly Shinn-Brown talked about the struggle that families have with finding child care. A project underway, which OACAC is part of, called Nordic Landing on W. Catalpa in Springfield, will offer affordable housing but also will have an onsite Head Start. It's similar to a project they were part of in Branson called Ridgecrest Estates, which has Head Start onsite. Families have to meet certain income guidelines to be eligible.

Shinn-Brown told the crowd that they receive federal funding for Head Start and that it can take time for a partnership to be formed. But she said, "when partners are patient with us, its a win-win for both of us and ultimately a win for the community."

Andrea Brady, community outreach and development manager with Great Southern Bank, offered advice on how nonprofits should approach businesses to seek support. She said they need to make clear what impact their work will have on both the community and the organization. And they should detail how revenues will be spent. They want to hear those stories and their impact on the community, said Brady.

She encouraged nonprofits to reach out.

"We offer paid time off to our associates to volunteer and serve on boards and volunteer for committees and events, and so ask us," she said.

It’s important to get the conversation started, said Kromrey. As she pointed out, "it’s a no unless you ask.”



