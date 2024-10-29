Springfield City Council gets a peek at multi-year City Hall renovation project

Before work on the 130-year-old building began last fall, the structure showed its age, with outdated restrooms and fire escapes, muggy air and warped green carpets.

Cora Scott, a department head and the city’s chief spokesperson, said "I don’t miss tripping on the wrinkled green carpet, but no, I’m glad to see it gone. It’s beautiful to see what will become restored hardwood — and all the neat features that have been covered up for so many years.”

City Architect Jennifer Swan says the project is likely to be finished around mid-2026, a few months later than originally projected. She says the budget for the renovations remains roughly $16.5 million, with some $4 million of that total being provided by the federal taxpayer through the Biden administration’s signature American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Council members were enthusiastic as they toured Historic City Hall, a former U.S. Post Office located at Chestnut Expressway and Boonville Avenue that was previously renovated in the 1970s.

Derek Lee, a civil engineer elected to General Council Seat D back in 2023, said, “Yeah, I just think it’s really cool to bring back these old columns and the taller ceilings. There really is a lot of history in that, and I just think it’s beautiful. I’m glad we’re doing it.”

Craig Hosmer was elected to General Seat B a decade ago after serving as a state lawmaker. He said, "I think it’s fantastic. Looking forward to having a chance to come back and see it. It’s a beautiful building. You sort of wish they hadn’t done some of the modifications they did in the past, but I’m glad they preserved it. I think it’s going to be beautiful.”

Changes to the official Council meeting chamber include adding a ramp for people using wheelchairs, along with bullet-resistant panels for the council member’s dais in case of emergency.

During the renovations, Springfield City Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission continue to hold their main regular meetings at the Springfield Police-Fire Training Center on the city's south side.