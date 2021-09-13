-
The Red Cross relies on volunteers to help it reach victims of natural disasters like Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. The American Red Cross of Southern…
Training will be held tonight (9/12) for anyone interested in helping the Southern Missouri Red Cross provide aid to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and…
This post has been updated to incorporate various Missouri organizations assisting in Texas.Several Missouri-based organizations are in Texas or seeking…
Multi-Agency Resource Centers will open this week in area communities impacted by flooding.The American Red Cross and local partners will operate MARCs in…
As cold temperatures persist in the Ozarks, the American Red Cross is offering tips to stay safe. Temperatures today will remain below 30, tonight they'll…
Beginning May 23, the public is encouraged to save lives through donating blood as part of the American Red Cross 100 Day Challenge.Laurie Nehring is…
A new emergency app offered by the American Red Cross makes it easier for people to stay safe when disaster strikes. The app is brand new—the Red Cross…
The first taste of sub-freezing temperatures this week could have those in need wondering where to go for a safe night’s sleep. But as KSMU’s Scott Harvey…
Gov. Jay Nixon toured parts of flood-ravaged south-central Missouri Thursday following days of heavy rains, which damaged dozens of homes and killed a…