After 6 years on the job, Springfield city manager set to resign in early 2025

Gage dropped out of an interview process for a city manager job in Manhattan, Kansas back in July.

In a news release, the city credited Gage with leadership through the worst years of the pandemic. They noted that during Gage's time in office, crime fell 30 percent since 2020 and that Springfield's elevated poverty rate fell four-and-a-half percentage points between 2018 and 2022.

KSMU news partner the Springfield News-Leader reported that Gage and the City signed a separation agreement on Friday that provides for Gage to remain working for City Hall until January 11.

The agreement also provides various forms of severance including a year of base compensation at roughly $267,600, alongside accrued vacation and healthcare benefits. In total, Springfield will pay more than $415,600 in severance to Gage, the News-Leader reported.

In a written statement, Mayor Ken McClure called Gage a "steady and patient leader." Meanwhile Gage said he felt the time is right to move on.

City elections on April 8, 2025 will result in a new mayor. Center city business leaders Mary Collette and Jeff Schrag have announced mayoral campaigns. Incumbent Ken McClure will be termed out of office after serving 8 years.

Potential turnover in four City Council seats could also result in new individuals serving as elected leaders, following the citywide vote.

March 12, 2025 is the last day when those eligible may register to vote in the April 8 election. Voting information is available at vote.greenecountymo.gov.