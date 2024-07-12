Springfield's Jason Gage is in the running for the city manager job in Manhattan, Kansas

Springfield City Manager Jason Gage is one of four finalists for the city manager job in Manhattan, Kansas.

The finalists were selected following a nationwide search that produced a field of 50 candidates from 23 states, according to a news release from the City of Manhattan.

The other three finalists are Jacob Wood, who currently serves as deputy city manager of Salina, KS; Jamie Miller, who is the city manager of Paris, Kentucky; and Danielle Dulin, the city manager of Warrensburg, Missouri.

Manhattan is a city of around 54,000 people in northeast Kansas.

Gage has served as Springfield city manager since August 1, 2018. Before that, he served for 13 years as city manager of Salina, Kansas.

Gage will be in Manhattan, Kansas on Monday and Tuesday for a community tour; interview/engagement sessions with the mayor and city commissioners, city leadership and city staff; and a community reception where the public will have the chance to meet the four candidates and share feedback with the city.