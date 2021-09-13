-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu, are putting together a voter registration program in response…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk.Today’s discussion talks about voter registration,…
If you’re not yet registered to vote and you want to cast a ballot in the April 2nd General Municipal Election, you have until tomorrow to register.Voter…
Anyone who plans to vote in Missouri’s August 7th primary election must register to vote by Wednesday, July 11.In Greene County, voter registration can be…
Poll workers, or “election judges” as they’re officially called, are those citizens who hand you your ballot and give instructions when you go to vote.And…
If you’re not registered to vote, and you’d like to cast a ballot in the April 4 Municipal Election in Greene County, you have until Wednesday (3/8) to…
Today (7/6) is the last day to become registered to vote if you plan to cast a ballot in the August primary election in Missouri. Voters on August 2nd…