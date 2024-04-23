Free steering wheel lock program through SPD expands to outlying communities

Recently, KSMU reported that the Springfield Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to owners of certain Kia and Hyundai owners in Springfield. SPS announced that is has expanded the program. Anyone who owns a qualifying vehicle in Springfield or any surrounding community can now get a lock for free.

SPS has seen a trend of vandalism and attempted thefts of vehicles in Springfield, and many of them were Kias. Kia and Hyundai are providing the steering wheel locks to owners.

If your vehicle qualifies, you can get a free lock at the Springfield Police Department, 321 E. Chestnut Expressway, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take proof of ownership such as insurance, registration or a title.

Vehicles that qualify

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

Hyundai



2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012, 2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Additional resources from Kia and Hyundai are available.