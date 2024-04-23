© 2024 KSMU Radio
Free steering wheel lock program through SPD expands to outlying communities

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:06 AM CDT
One of the steering wheel locks that the Springfield Police Department is distributing
SPD
One of the steering wheel locks that the Springfield Police Department is distributing

The free locks are being offered by Kia and Hyundai after an increase in vehicle thefts.

Recently, KSMU reported that the Springfield Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks to owners of certain Kia and Hyundai owners in Springfield. SPS announced that is has expanded the program. Anyone who owns a qualifying vehicle in Springfield or any surrounding community can now get a lock for free.

SPS has seen a trend of vandalism and attempted thefts of vehicles in Springfield, and many of them were Kias. Kia and Hyundai are providing the steering wheel locks to owners.

If your vehicle qualifies, you can get a free lock at the Springfield Police Department, 321 E. Chestnut Expressway, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take proof of ownership such as insurance, registration or a title.

Vehicles that qualify

Kia

  • 2011-2021 Forte
  • 2021-2022 K5
  • 2011-2020 Optima
  • 2011-2021 Rio
  • 2011-2021 Sedona
  • 2021-2022 Seltos
  • 2010-2022 Soul
  • 2011-2022 Sorento
  • 2011-2022 Sportage

Hyundai

  • 2011-2022 Accent
  • 2011-2022 Elantra
  • 2013-2017 Elantra GT
  • 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
  • 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
  • 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
  • 2018-2022 Kona
  • 2020-2021 Palisade
  • 2011-2012, 2019-2022 Santa Fe
  • 2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL
  • 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
  • 2011-2019 Sonata
  • 2011-2022 Tucson
  • 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
  • 2020-2021 Venue
  • 2011-2012 Veracruz

Additional resources from Kia and Hyundai are available.
