SPD, Kia, Hyundai offer free steering wheel locks to Springfield area residents
The police department said it's seen an uptick in vandalism and attempted vehicle thefts.
The Springfield Police Department said it’s seen a trend of vandalism and attempted vehicle thefts in Springfield lately. Many of the incidents involved Kia vehicles.
It said both Kia and Hyundai are providing steering wheel locks for free for certain makes and models. SPD is making those available to Springfield-area residents who show proof of ownership. The locks are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the department, 321 E. Chestnut Expressway.
Vehicles that qualify:
Kia
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage
Hyundai
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012, 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2012 Veracruz