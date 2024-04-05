SPD, Kia, Hyundai offer free steering wheel locks to Springfield area residents

The Springfield Police Department said it’s seen a trend of vandalism and attempted vehicle thefts in Springfield lately. Many of the incidents involved Kia vehicles.

It said both Kia and Hyundai are providing steering wheel locks for free for certain makes and models. SPD is making those available to Springfield-area residents who show proof of ownership. The locks are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the department, 321 E. Chestnut Expressway.

Vehicles that qualify:

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

Hyundai

