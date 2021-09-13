-
Springfield Mayor Ken McClure Thursday designated July 27th Focus on Renewable Energy Day. This proclamation came after Springfield City Utilities (CU)…
A ballot measure in Nixa next month stems from a Supreme Court decision and subsequent legislation in 2012.The case involved a Springfield man who…
Nixa voters will decide next week if the city’s sales tax should be increased for parks and recreation. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky has more.Nixa voters will…
A southwest Missouri citizen is hoping for a quick return to Sierra Leone where she had been training with the Peace Corps to teach English there. But the…