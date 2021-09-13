-
Springfield Regional Opera, the Gillioz Theatre, and Jeff Houghton, host of the local TV talk/variety show “The Mystery Hour,” will collaborate on a sort…
-
Jeff Houghton, host of the Mystery Hour TV show, contacted Springfield Regional Opera artistic director Michael Spyres to help with a special project…
-
Ozarks native Michael Spyres, who over the past decade and a half has become one of the most sought-after operatic tenors of his generation, spends part…
-
Mansfield, Missouri native Michael Spyres is an internationally renowned tenor—he’s back (briefly!) in Springfield for a week following a production of…
-
One of two opera productions in Springfield next weekend (you can read and hear about the other one here) comes courtesy of Springfield Regional Opera. In…
-
Dress rehearsals for Springfield Regional Opera’s production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” are underway ahead of its opening weekend; the show opens…
-
Love... magic... destiny. Springfield Regional Opera presents a much-loved operatic fairy tale for young and old, Mozart's "The Magic Flute", Friday and…
-
March 11th and 12th Springfield Regional Opera presents an opera you can’t refuse! It’s an updated version of Donizetti’s comic masterpiece “Don…
-
Springfield Regional Opera has been rejuvenated this season by the additions of world-renowned tenor Michael Spyres--himself an SRO alum, originally from…
-
Springfield Regional Opera celebrates 35 years of opera in southwest Missouri with a gala concert Saturday October 3rd at 7:30pm in Drury University Clara…