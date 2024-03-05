Springfield Police Department expands minimum qualifications needed to apply to become law enforcement officers
SPD Chief Paul Williams hopes, by expanding the minimum qualifications, more people will be able to apply.
The Springfield Police Department has expanded the minimum qualifications to allow more people to apply to become law enforcement officers.
New qualifications are:
- Two years of experience as a 911 dispatcher and/or telecommunicator
- Three years of full-time successful ownership and management of a business within the last five years
- Three years of full-time employment in the last five years providing paraprofessional work experience to the public in social services, health care services and/or education. Three years of full-time employment working in the professional trade industry within the last five years.
- Two years of experience as a Traffic Service Officer
- Three years of full-time employment as a correctional or detention officer within the last five years
- Three years of full-time employment as a licensed professional security or private security contractor within the last five years
- Three years of full-time employment working in the professional trade industry within the last five years
- Three years of full-time employment in the last five years providing paraprofessional work experience to the public or community in one of the following fields: social services, health care services, and/or education
Existing minimum qualifications are:
- 30 semester hours from an accredited college or university
- Class A POST certified peace officer or currently enrolled in a Class A POST program with successful passing of POST exam within six months of application deadline
- Two years of experience as a Police Service Representative
- Two years of active-duty military service with an honorable discharge
- Four years of honorable military service in national guard or armed forces reserves
In addition to either a high school diploma or a GED, those applying to be a police officer must have at least one of those qualifications.
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said in a press release, "adding additional experiences to the list of qualifications opens up the applicant pool for those hoping to begin a career as a police officer."
Recruitment for the 79th academy, set to begin in September, is ongoing. For more information, visit gospd.com.