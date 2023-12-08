Christmas Parade Saturday in downtown Springfield will require road closures

The Springfield Christmas Parade will start Saturday, December 9, at 2 at Elm St. and South Ave. It will go north on South, around the west side of the square and down Park Central East to the Springfield Expo Center.

The event has an animal-theme this year, “Santa Paws is Coming to Town!” Organizers say the parade will highlight the pets and animals we love and those that help us take care of them.

The parade will require road closures.

