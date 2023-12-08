© 2023 KSMU Radio
Christmas Parade Saturday in downtown Springfield will require road closures

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
The Christmas tree on Park Central Square (photo taken 2023)
Downtown Springfield Association/Facebook
The Christmas tree on Park Central Square (photo taken 2023)

The parade starts at 2 p.m. at South and Elm.

The Springfield Christmas Parade will start Saturday, December 9, at 2 at Elm St. and South Ave. It will go north on South, around the west side of the square and down Park Central East to the Springfield Expo Center.

The event has an animal-theme this year, “Santa Paws is Coming to Town!” Organizers say the parade will highlight the pets and animals we love and those that help us take care of them.

The parade will require road closures.

  • Park Central Square and its spokes will be closed tomorrow from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm.
  • South Avenue from Grand to Elm will be closed from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.
  • South Avenue from Elm to Park Central Square will be closed from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm
  • St. Louis Street from Jefferson to John Q. Hammons Parkway will be closed from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm.
