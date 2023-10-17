© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield Council approves grants for sidewalks near Willard Intermediate School South and trail path near Evangel University

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published October 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
A new $115,000 grant approved by Springfield City Council on October 16, 2023 will pay for the Jordan Creek Greenway Trail to run through Smith Park and connect to Division Street.
Courtesy Ozark Greenways
A new $115,000 grant approved by Springfield City Council on October 16, 2023 will pay for the Jordan Creek Greenway Trail to run through Smith Park and connect to Division Street.

Among many other measures at the October 16 meeting, Springfield City Council approved grant money for two new stretches of pedestrian pathway.

The vote was 8-to-zero approving two federal grants totaling some $245,000. They were awarded through the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

One grant would pay for extended sidewalks along Mount Vernon Street near Willard Intermediate School South in west Springfield. The other grant helps pay for design and construction of a multi-use path 10 feet wide. It would run through Smith Park connecting Jordan Creek Greenway Trail to Division Street near Evangel University.

Tags
News Springfield City CouncilwalkabilityOzark Greenways
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman