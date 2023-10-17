Springfield Council approves grants for sidewalks near Willard Intermediate School South and trail path near Evangel University

The vote was 8-to-zero approving two federal grants totaling some $245,000. They were awarded through the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

One grant would pay for extended sidewalks along Mount Vernon Street near Willard Intermediate School South in west Springfield. The other grant helps pay for design and construction of a multi-use path 10 feet wide. It would run through Smith Park connecting Jordan Creek Greenway Trail to Division Street near Evangel University.