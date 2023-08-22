Rezoning request for National and Sunshine intersection is moved to November P&Z meeting

A rezoning request for 2.6 acres at Sunshine and National was set to go before Springfield Planning and Zoning Thursday, August 24. But city officials said that request has been pushed back to November 9.

Developer Ralph Duda III wants to rezone property on National, University and Sunshine from a single-family residential district to a general retail district and establish new conditional overlay district No. 220. According to the city in a statement, a conditional overlay creates a special zoning district, which is intended to allow a floating zone to be established as an overlay to a base zoning district. It limits particular land uses to be established and can incorporate specific design standards and development-related conditions.

At the request of Duda, city council remanded the request back to the Planning and Zoning Commission in late May to address changes to the project, including concessions to the conditional overlay district.

The Planning and Zoning recommended against approval of the rezoning request at its April 20 meeting.