Drury journalism students report on Grant Avenue Parkway Project

KSMU | By Brock Bila,
Casey JonesBrandon MenifeeJoy NealRebecca RiversDrake SeabaughQuinn Vonder Haar
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
Construction continues on the Grant Avenue Parkway (photo taken August 8, 2023)
Michele Skalicky
Construction continues on the Grant Avenue Parkway (photo taken August 8, 2023)

The students produced the three-part series in the Spring 2023 Audio Documentaries class taught by Jonathan Groves at Drury University.

Students in Dr. Jonathon Groves' Audio Documentary class looked into the Grant Avenue Parkway Project in Springfield and what the more than $30 million being spent on it is funding. The result was three stories in podcast form that aired on KSMU on August 8, 2023.

You can hear their stories by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Tags
News Drury UniversityCity of SpringfieldGrant Avenue Parkway Project
