Drury journalism students report on Grant Avenue Parkway Project
The students produced the three-part series in the Spring 2023 Audio Documentaries class taught by Jonathan Groves at Drury University.
Students in Dr. Jonathon Groves' Audio Documentary class looked into the Grant Avenue Parkway Project in Springfield and what the more than $30 million being spent on it is funding. The result was three stories in podcast form that aired on KSMU on August 8, 2023.
