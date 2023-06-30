Watch for signs of heat illness as the heat index tops 100 again Friday

A heat advisory remains in effect through Friday evening. The heat index in the Ozarks will be well over 100 today.

The National Weather Service says to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles.

If you work or spend time outdoors, schedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Schedule frequent rest breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.

And know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat stroke symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include:



High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

What to do



Call 911 immediately

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person's temperature with a cool bath or cool cloths

Do not give the person anything to drink

Heat exhaustion symptoms, according to the CDC, include:



Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

What to do



Move to a cool place

Loosen clothing

Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Get medical help right away if:



You are throwing up

Your symptoms get worse

Your symptoms last longer than an hour

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board has extended hours at Silver Springs Pool until 8 Friday night. Outdoor pool admission is $4 for youth and seniors and $5 for adults from 1 to 5:30. It’s $1 or a canned food donation every day from 5 to 6:30, and that discount rate extends to 8 when pools are open late.

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers and Jordan Valley Ice Park open their entrance lobbies as public cooling centers during heat advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access and air conditioning. Family centers are open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and tomorrow, and the ice park will be open noon to 5.

