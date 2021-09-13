-
Hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat illnesses this week, according to the National Weather Service. It's issued a heat advisory that…
A heat advisory is in effect through Sunday night, and, because of that, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board has taken steps to help people stay…
A heat advisory is in effect starting at noon today and going through tomorrow evening. That means a period of hot temperatures is expected., and the heat…
For the first time this summer, the Salvation Army in Springfield opened its cooling center due to the extreme heat. And with the extension of a heat…