© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Public invited to comment as part of SPD accreditation process

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT
Springfield Police Department
Michele Skalicky
/
Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department has been accredited by CALEA since 1997.

The public is invited to provide comments on the Springfield Police Department’s compliance with Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. or CALEA. SPD has maintained national law enforcement accreditation through that organization since 1997.

Feedback is also sought on the department’s engagement with the community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accreditation status.

According to SPD, the overall intent of the accreditation process is “to provide the Springfield Police Department with information to support continuous improvement as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.

Comments made as part of the accreditation process will not receive a response other than acknowledgement of the submission. If you’d like to provide feedback directly to the department, find forms at springfieldmo.gov/SPD.

Tags
News Springfield Police DepartmentCity of Springfield
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky