Public invited to comment as part of SPD accreditation process

The public is invited to provide comments on the Springfield Police Department’s compliance with Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. or CALEA. SPD has maintained national law enforcement accreditation through that organization since 1997.

Feedback is also sought on the department’s engagement with the community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accreditation status.

According to SPD, the overall intent of the accreditation process is “to provide the Springfield Police Department with information to support continuous improvement as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.

Comments made as part of the accreditation process will not receive a response other than acknowledgement of the submission. If you’d like to provide feedback directly to the department, find forms at springfieldmo.gov/SPD.