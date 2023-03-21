Proposed development in north Springfield denied due to oversight by city officials

A developer’s plan to turn a former church structure in the 700 block of W. Talmage in north Springfield into housing units was denied by Springfield City Council without a vote.

At Monday's Springfield City Council meeting, city attorney Rhonda Lewsader told council members that she noticed a provision in city code earlier that day that impacted the proposed development.

The public hearing on the bill was held on February 6, and the hearing was declared closed on that date, she said. On February 21, council tabled the measure until March 20 so staff could require the developer to hold another neighborhood meeting.

"The rub comes with City Code Section 36-405F," she said. "That provision states that if council fails to act within 30 days following the conclusion of the public hearing on a preliminary planned development, the preliminary planned development shall be deemed denied."

She said 30 days from the conclusion of the public hearing for the bill was March 8.

Neighborhood residents had expressed concern about increased traffic if the plan were to be approved.

Springfield City Council voted to table the measure in late February after council member Monica Horton pointed out that a required meeting between the developer and neighborhood residents in December took place on a day with bad weather, so few people attended, KSMU previously reported.

Springfield City Manager Jason Gage apologized to the developer.

The developer will be able to refile the application, Lewsader said, and, if that happens, the process will start all over again.

KSMU reporter Gregory Holman contributed to this story.