© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New path through Phelps Grove Park will connect to Fassnight Creek Greenway trail

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
A new paved trail is being built at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield, Missouri.
Michele Skalicky
/
A new paved trail is going in at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield, Missouri.

The new wider trail runs just north of the native rock pavilion inside Phelps Grove Park.

Work is underway to replace the east-west pathway through the middle of Phelps Grove Park.

This week, workers were busy pouring cement for the new trail. It's wider than the old one and runs from Clay Avenue to Brookside Drive. It will be part of a multi-use trail connection along the Fassnight Creek Greenway.

Plans call for the new path to have a bike repair station, ADA ramps for people living with disabilities — and connections to shared bike lanes on Brookside Drive via a new pedestrian bridge.

Springfield-Greene County Parks spokesperson Jenny Filmer Edwards said bikes will be allowed on the new wider section of trail. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on Ozark Greenway trails, according to the Greenway website.

Filmer said bikes, skates and scooters will still not be allowed on the walking loop around the park.

Phelps Grove trail 2
Michele Skalicky
/
Workers pave a trail that replaces an old asphalt path at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield, Missouri

An on-road connection links the new path to the Fassnight Creek Greenway that passes under Bennett, Jefferson and Campbell streets, goes through Fassnight Park and currently ends near the Springfield Skate Park west of Grant Avenue. The trail will eventually connect to the Jordan Creek and Wilson’s Creek Greenways.

The trail project is funded through federal Transportation Alternative Program grants, with the City of Springfield funding a 20-percent match through the 1/8-cent transportation sales tax that the city renewed in 2019.

The cost to replace the existing asphalt trail through Phelps Grove Park is roughly $68,000, according to City of Springfield Public Works project manager Joe Hamp. The total contract amount to construct the project is $459,895.

The city expects to complete construction sometime in February 2023, but Hamp said they may have to pause work on the pedestrian bridge due to winter weather, then resume it in the spring.

Tags
News public parksPhelps Grove ParkOzark GreenwaysSpringfield-Greene County Park BoardCity of SpringfieldTransportation Sales Tax
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky