Blood donated in the Ozarks sent to Uvalde, Texas

Blood donated in recent days to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is on its way to Uvalde, Texas following the mass shooting at an elementary school.

The CBCO said Wednesday it’s a partner in the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps or BERC--a network of community blood centers across the nation.

CBCO is on-call this week along with other blood centers in BERC.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” said Anthony Roberts, Executive Director of CBCO, in a news release. "In addition to our thoughts, prayers, and condolences, CBCO is sending blood products to assist the victims of this senseless tragedy. CBCO was able to respond quickly to the region's call for help through our partnership with Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and the support of our valued blood donors here in the Ozarks.”

The CBCO is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to 44 area healthcare facilities.

Donors are needed to help replenish shelves ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, especially those with type O negative.

Find out how to give at cbco.org/donate-blood.