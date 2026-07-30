Your Voice Matters. Join Ozarks Tech for a Community Open House.

Your voice matters. Join us for a community open house.

Ozarks Tech is creating its next strategic plan, Building Our Future Together, and we want to hear from you.

This is your opportunity to help shape the future of the community's college by sharing ideas and feedback on the education and workforce needs of our region.

While you're here, enjoy:

- Guided tour of The U, Plaster Manufacturing Center and training spaces

- Conversations with faculty, staff and leadership

- Refreshments and giveaways

Whether you're a student, alumni, or community member, your perspective can help guide the future of Ozarks Tech. Join us and be part of the conversation.

Can’t attend in-person? Share your thoughts in our online survey: myotc.in/boft

Ozarks Tech Springfield Campus

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

1001 E. Chestnut Expy., Springfield, MO 65802