Hold Fast Brewing on Sunday, September 13 presents the 2nd annual Women of Jazz Festival — a celebration of the incredible talent, power, and soul of local women in jazz. They’ve partnered with the Brueggemann Gouge Jazz Band, longtime hosts of Tuesday Night Jazz, to bring you an unforgettable day of music.

From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy two stages of nonstop live jazz featuring at least eight all-women or women-led bands, showcasing the depth and diversity of Springfield’s vibrant jazz scene. From timeless standards to fresh, fearless originals, this is your chance to hear some of the region’s most dynamic musicians live.

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased online! Visit 417jazz.com/tickets or click the "Find Tickets" button. Cold beer, hot music, and unbeatable vibes all in one incredible Sunday evening!!

Bring a folding chair if you’d like to sit and stay awhile! Free for kids under 12 | All ages welcome | Food trucks on site

Raise a glass to the women keeping jazz alive and thriving.