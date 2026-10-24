Join Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty (MADP) for a free screening of Window on Death Row, followed by a conversation and Q&A with death row exoneree Joaquín José Martínez, joining via Zoom.

MADP Executive Director Heidi Moore, Ph.D., and Maureen Gray, OFS, who serves in prison ministry, will participate in person.

The event is co-sponsored by Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri. Free and open to the public.