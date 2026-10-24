Window on Death Row — Film Screening and Conversation
Window on Death Row — Film Screening and Conversation
Join Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty (MADP) for a free screening of Window on Death Row, followed by a conversation and Q&A with death row exoneree Joaquín José Martínez, joining via Zoom.
MADP Executive Director Heidi Moore, Ph.D., and Maureen Gray, OFS, who serves in prison ministry, will participate in person.
The event is co-sponsored by Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri. Free and open to the public.
The Library Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty and Missouri Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri
(314) 201-2865
info@madpmo.org
The Library Center
4653 S CampbellSpringfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714