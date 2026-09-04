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Trunk showing with Marie Scarpa Jewelry artist from Petaluma, CA

Trunk showing with Marie Scarpa Jewelry artist from Petaluma, CA

Marie Scarpa will be coming from Petaluma, CA for a trunk showing of her one of a kind jewelry.

Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
417-882-3445
waverlyhouse1@att.net
waverlyhouse.com

Artist Group Info

Marie Scarpa
mariescarpadesigns.com
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
2031 S Waverly Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65804
waverlyhouse1@att.net
waverlyhouse.com