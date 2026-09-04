Trunk showing with Marie Scarpa Jewelry artist from Petaluma, CA
Trunk showing with Marie Scarpa Jewelry artist from Petaluma, CA
Marie Scarpa will be coming from Petaluma, CA for a trunk showing of her one of a kind jewelry.
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
417-882-3445
waverlyhouse1@att.net
Artist Group Info
Marie Scarpa
Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
2031 S Waverly AveSpringfield, Missouri 65804
waverlyhouse1@att.net