Tidings of Comfort and Joy - An Advent Concert w/ Ilace Mears, David Wilson, and The B-Street Bells
Tidings of Comfort and Joy - An Advent Concert w/ Ilace Mears, David Wilson, and The B-Street Bells
In the midst of the Advent bustle, enjoy an evening of peace listening to beloved tunes of the season played on hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, fiddle, mandolin, and handbells! Ilace and David, both National Dulcimer Champions, are teaming up again to create musical magic that is guaranteed to lower your blood pressure and raise your spirit. For the first time, the B-Street Bells will join them to add even more sparkle to the event! This concert is a gift to the community. All are welcome! Bring a friend or two. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church/Brentwood Christian Church
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ilace Mears and David Wilson
ilacemearsdulcimer@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ilace.mears@gmail.com
Trinity Presbyterian Church/Brentwood Christian Church
1900 E Barataria StSpringfield, Missouri 65804
417-450-2544
office@trinityspringfieldpcusa.org