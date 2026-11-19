In the midst of the Advent bustle, enjoy an evening of peace listening to beloved tunes of the season played on hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, fiddle, mandolin, and handbells! Ilace and David, both National Dulcimer Champions, are teaming up again to create musical magic that is guaranteed to lower your blood pressure and raise your spirit. For the first time, the B-Street Bells will join them to add even more sparkle to the event! This concert is a gift to the community. All are welcome! Bring a friend or two. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.