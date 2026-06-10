TFO’s String Theory: An Evening of Cosmic Grooves

The string players of the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra will cut loose with music that will make you dance as much as it makes you think. The concert will feature premieres of new jazz works and performances of beloved classics.

Admission is free at all Taneycomo Festival Orchestra events. The Taneycomo Festival Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is supported by donations of money, food, time, and hospitality. To learn more about supporting TFO, visit taneycomofestivalorchestra.org/donateandvolunteer.