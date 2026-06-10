TFO’s String Theory: An Evening of Cosmic Grooves
TFO’s String Theory: An Evening of Cosmic Grooves
TFO’s String Theory: An Evening of Cosmic Grooves
The string players of the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra will cut loose with music that will make you dance as much as it makes you think. The concert will feature premieres of new jazz works and performances of beloved classics.
Admission is free at all Taneycomo Festival Orchestra events. The Taneycomo Festival Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is supported by donations of money, food, time, and hospitality. To learn more about supporting TFO, visit taneycomofestivalorchestra.org/donateandvolunteer.
Hold Fast Brewing
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Taneycomo Festival Orchestra
417-294-1282
taneycomofestivalorchestra@gmail.com
Hold Fast Brewing
235 N Kimbrough AveSpringfield, Missouri 65802