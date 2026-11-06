Sylvia by A.R Gurney

Dade County Community Theater - at Dade County Art Connect - will perform A.R. Gurney's 1995 comedy "Sylvia," Nov 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st at 7pm; with a Matinee Nov 15th at 2.

$15 for Adults; $10 for Seniors, Students and ArtConnect Members.

Produced in conjunction with Dade County ArtConnect:

419 College St. Greenfield, MO 65661