Sylvia by A.R Gurney
Sylvia by A.R Gurney
Dade County Community Theater - at Dade County Art Connect - will perform A.R. Gurney's 1995 comedy "Sylvia," Nov 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st at 7pm; with a Matinee Nov 15th at 2.
$15 for Adults; $10 for Seniors, Students and ArtConnect Members.
Produced in conjunction with Dade County ArtConnect:
419 College St. Greenfield, MO 65661
Dade County ArtConnect
$10-$15
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Dade County Community Theater
417 281 4285
INFO@DADECOUNTY.ART
Dade County ArtConnect
419 College StGreenfield, Missouri 65661
417-281-4285
info@dadecounty.art