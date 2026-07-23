© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summerween

Summerween

Celebrate Summerween at the Farmers Market! Farmers Market of the Ozarks is hosting its first ever Summerween event on August 1st, 8am to 1pm! Carve your own watermelons before market, then enter them into the Jack-o'-melon contest for a chance at prizes! Trick or treat around Market, build your own spooky s'mores, and play yard games, all while you do your regular Saturday morning shopping. Get ready for some summertime spooks with this first-annual event!

Farmers Market of the Ozarks
Free
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Farmers Market of the Ozarks
loveyourfarmer.com
Farmers Market of the Ozarks
2144 E Republic Rd
Springfield, Missouri 65084