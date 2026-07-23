Celebrate Summerween at the Farmers Market! Farmers Market of the Ozarks is hosting its first ever Summerween event on August 1st, 8am to 1pm! Carve your own watermelons before market, then enter them into the Jack-o'-melon contest for a chance at prizes! Trick or treat around Market, build your own spooky s'mores, and play yard games, all while you do your regular Saturday morning shopping. Get ready for some summertime spooks with this first-annual event!