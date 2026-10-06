© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘STEAM Explorers’ Oct. 10 at Library Station

‘STEAM Explorers’ Oct. 10 at Library Station

Children from ages 6-12 are invited to attend STEAM Explorers at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, in the Library Station Frisco Room, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway.

Kitchen chemistry! Get ready to get a little messy while experimenting with household kitchen items to create chemical reactions. Use science, technology, engineering, art and math to solve exciting challenges! Play activities will be available in the room for siblings age 5 and under. Materials will be provided; no registration required.

For more information on this free program call 417-865-1340.

The Library Station
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 882-0714
http://www.thelibrary.org
The Library Station
2535 N Kansas Expy
Springfield, Missouri 65803
417-865-1340
https://thelibrary.org/