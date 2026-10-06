‘STEAM Explorers’ Oct. 10 at Library Station

Children from ages 6-12 are invited to attend STEAM Explorers at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, in the Library Station Frisco Room, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway.

Kitchen chemistry! Get ready to get a little messy while experimenting with household kitchen items to create chemical reactions. Use science, technology, engineering, art and math to solve exciting challenges! Play activities will be available in the room for siblings age 5 and under. Materials will be provided; no registration required.

For more information on this free program call 417-865-1340.