Join Jordan Valley Health for their Start Strong Back-to-School event, Saturday, August 1st from 9 to 2 at 1720 W. Grand in Springfield.

Get your well-child visits, sports physicals, immunizations, dental and vision screenings so your kids can start the year healthy and confident. Plus, enjoy a community fair with bounce houses, and more!

For more information and other Back-to-School events near you, visit Jordan valley dot org backslash back to school.

