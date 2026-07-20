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Start Strong Back to School Event

Start Strong Back to School Event

Join Jordan Valley Health for their Start Strong Back-to-School event, Saturday, August 1st from 9 to 2 at 1720 W. Grand in Springfield.

Get your well-child visits, sports physicals, immunizations, dental and vision screenings so your kids can start the year healthy and confident. Plus, enjoy a community fair with bounce houses, and more!

For more information and other Back-to-School events near you, visit Jordan valley dot org backslash back to school.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center - Grand Street
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Jordan Valley Health
(417) 831-0150
kristy.taylor@jordanvalley.org
jordanvalley.org

Artist Group Info

kristy.taylor@jordanvalley.org
Jordan Valley Community Health Center - Grand Street
1720 W Grand St
Springfield, Missouri 65802
417-831-0150
https://www.jordanvalley.org/