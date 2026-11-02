Staff Picks: Good Morning (1959) at Moxie Cinema

Staff Picks 2026 @ Moxie Cinema: Every month a member of the Moxie staff picks a film that impacted their lives and we put it up on the big screen.

GOOD MORNING (1959) screens Wednesday, November 25 @ 7pm - part of the Staff Picks series at Moxie Cinema. November's pick was made by Blake Tucker.

- "Arguably Ozu's most effervescent film, Good Morning is a pleasantly amusing slice of life from the master." (IonCinema)

- "Ozu's delicate, wry comedy of manners takes a sympathetic but not uncritical look at life and etiquette in a small 1950s Japanese village community." (Decent Films)

Ozu's hilarious Technicolor reworking of his silent "I Was Born, But . . . , Good Morning (Ohayô)" is the story of two young boys in suburban Tokyo who take a vow of silence after their parents refuse to buy them a television set. Shot from the perspective of the petulant brothers, Good Morning is an enchantingly satirical portrait of family life that gives rise to gags about romance, gossip, and the consumerism of modern Japan. (NR, 93 min.)