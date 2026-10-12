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Staff Picks: Bug (2006) at Moxie Cinema

Staff Picks: Bug (2006) at Moxie Cinema

"As in The Exorcist, William Friedkin establishes a tone of hard-edged, almost documentary-style realism before ratcheting up the horror to nearly unbearable levels." (AV Club) BUG (2006) screens Wednesday October 28 @ 7pm - part of the Staff Picks series at Moxie Cinema. October's pick was made by Darrell Bartlett. Staff Picks 2026 @ Moxie Cinema: Every month a member of the Moxie staff picks a film that impacted their lives and we put it up on the big screen.

In Oklahoma, Agnes, a lonely waitress living in an isolated and dilapidated roadside motel, meets Peter, a quiet and mysterious man with whom she establishes a peculiar relationship. Probing the blurry lines between paranoia and nightmarish reality, Liongate Films BUG is an intense, mind-bending psychological thriller in which nothing is quite as it seems. Directed by Academy Award® winner William Friedkin (THE FRENCH CONNECTION, THE EXORCIST) and adapted by Tracy Letts from his hit off-Broadway play, BUG stars Golden Globe nominee Ashley Judd, Harry Connick Jr., Lynn Collins, Brian O'Byrne and Michael Shannon.

Moxie Cinema
Tickets are $12/Adults, $10/Seniors &amp; Students and Free for Moxie Members
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moxie Cinema
417-429-0800
info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema
Moxie Cinema
305 S. Campbell (@McDaniel)
Springfield, Missouri 65806
4174290800
info@moxiecinema.com
moxiecinema.com