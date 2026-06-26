SPS Back to School Bash

Springfield Public Schools Back to School Bash is an event for students and families to get resources and information to start a successful 2026-2027 school year.

This event will offer backpacks, hygiene kits, groceries, health services, connections to community resources and more! SPS is dedicated to providing district families with the support they need.

The event is open to all SPS students and families from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free meals served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.