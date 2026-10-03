Springfield Singers Fall concert, Sunday, October 25, 3:00 pm

Springfield Singers, formerly known as the Springfield Mid-America Singers, under the direction of Dr. Tom Matrone, will present Puccini’s beautiful Messa di Gloria on Sunday, Oct 25th at 3:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, 3555 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO.

This concert is free, and you are invited.

The Messa di Gloria is one of Puccini’s most frequently performed non-operatic works. It is youthful, sunny, dramatic and immediately appealing. It is a sacred composition in which we can already hear the composer who would later write La Boheme, Tosca and Madame Butterfly.

More information can be found at the Springfield Singers’ website at SpringfieldSingers.org or on their Facebook page.

