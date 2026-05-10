Spooky, Scary Stories Trivia Night Benefiting Ozarks Literacy Council

Where every question has a twist and every answer could be haunted!

🗓 Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

⏰ Time: Doors open at 6:00 P.M. | Trivia starts at 6:30 P.M.

📍 Location: Pythian Castle — 1451 E Pythian St., Springfield, MO 65802

👥Team of 6 Price: $400

👤Individual Price: $80

Registration Closes: 10/5/2026

Join us for an unforgettable evening of brain-teasers, spooky fun, and community spirit! Your participation supports our free reading literacy programs: 1 - 1 Reading Tutoring, Elementary Reading Resource, Pre-K Reading Resource, and other community events.

🎭 Theme Fun:

- Costume Contest: Bring your best "Spooky, Scary Stories" look and give our judges a fright! Ghosts, ghouls, folklore legends, urban myths, if it's spooky, scary, or downright horror-worthy, we want to see it. Creativity encouraged, bragging rights guaranteed.

- Table Decoration Contest — Turn your table into your team's own haunted corner! Whether it's eerie, elegant, or downright creepy, deck it out to impress our judges. Bonus points for creativity, and for making the table next to you a little jealous.

🖐 Auctions:

- Silent Item Auction — Get ready to bid, amazing items are already rolling in!

- Live Dessert Auction — Indulge your sweet tooth and bid on desserts from local bakeries and eateries while supporting a great cause.

💡 Event Highlights:

- Teams of up to 6 players

- Prizes for top-scoring teams.

- Prize for best costume.

- Prize for best table decorations.

- All food provided by Show Me Chuy.

- Cash bar available.

Sign up by clicking here: https://givebutter.com/c/spooky-scary-stories-trivia-night

For questions, please contact cwitt@ozarksliteracy.org.

Looking to sponsor and get recognition for your business or organization? Go here for details: https://givebutter.com/trivia-night-2026-spooky-scary-stories-fundraiser-sponsorships