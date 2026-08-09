Speaker at Christian County Museum and Historical Society
Speaker at Christian County Museum and Historical Society
Please join us as Dustin Thompson, Project Supervisor for the Center for Archaeological Research at Missouri State University speaks at the Christian County Museum on the Square in Ozark on Aug 15 at 3:00. His presentation will be “In Search of Delaware Town, an Early Nineteenth Century Delaware Settlement in Southwest Missouri”. Dustin was part of some archeological digs conducted by MSU so he will provide first hand stories and display artifacts from the dig.
Christian County Museum
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Christian County Museum
100 E Elm StOzark, Missouri 65721
417-581-4860
christiancohistorical@gmail.com