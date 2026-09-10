South Street Christian Church 140th Anniversary Community Block Party
South Street Christian Church 140th Anniversary Community Block Party
Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
Time: 1:00–4:00 PM
Location: South Street Christian Church, Springfield, MO
Cost: Free admission
South Street Christian Church will celebrate its 140th anniversary with a community block party on September 19 from 1-4 pm.
The day will include a bouncy house, games for all ages, and food for sale.
No tickets required. All are welcome.
South Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) has been serving the Springfield community since 1886.
South Street Christian Church
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
South Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
417-862-7079
office@southstreetchristian.org
South Street Christian Church
500 South AveSpringfield, Missouri 65806