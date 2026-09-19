South Creek Stream Clean with the White River Group of the Sierra Club
South Creek Stream Clean with the White River Group of the Sierra Club
Join the White River Group of the Sierra Club on Sunday, Sept 27th and help clean up trash along South Creek in Springfield. We will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Sullivan Bank parking lot, 2655 South Campbell Avenue in Springfield.
Please wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves. Trash pickers and bags will be provided.
Contact PAM at pjshaver999@gmail.com in case of rain/HOT temps or with any questions
HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!!
Sullivan Bank - meeting place for the cleanup
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
White River Group Sierra Club
pjshaver999@gmail.com
Sullivan Bank - meeting place for the cleanup
2655 S Campbell AveSpringfield, Missouri 65807
417-883-1170